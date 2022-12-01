'Liger' deals: ED quizzes Devarakonda

Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with Foreign Exchange Management Act linked to 'Liger' movie. It is alleged that the film producers had indulged in violation of FEMA in fund raising for the film.

The Pan India movie, which starred Ananya Pandey and American boxing legend Mike Tyson, was reportedly made with a budget of around Rs 100 crore. Sources said Vijay was questioned about his role in Las Vegas payments and money received by him from the producers. Most of the shooting was done in Las Vegas.

The 'Liger' film director, and producers Puri Jagannath and Charmie, were also questioned recently by the ED. Sources said that some political party leaders also financed the film and the money spent in the production of the film came through hawala transactions. The ED took the details of the bank transactions of the film producer, director and other lead characters in the film.

The producers had told ED that the film suffered losses in producing the film as it did not do well at the box office.