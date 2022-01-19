Lite Ba Sree Harsha - A Talented Telugite, Entertaining through his creative memes

Memes have evolved into a technique to bring attention to a problem, whether social, political, or cultural, in a humorous, quirky, and witty way. In reality, thanks to the innovative memes that fill the internet, numerous issues are highlighted, trending, and going viral, providing us with much-needed laughter. For the past two years, Sahini Sree Harsha, 28, has been generating memes and one-minute meme movies at an average of eight per day. Harshaisavailable341 and lite ba are his Instagram handles, with 170K and 531K followers, respectively.

Harsha relocated to Hyderabad from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, four years ago. Harsha, a BTech graduate, claims that conditions provide him with stimulation. "I make situational memes," he explains. For instance, if I go to a wedding and see something amusing, I'll make a meme."

Harsha, an aspiring actor, enjoys being artistic, "and meme-making suits my passion as it is a creative sector," he says.

Memers work hard to make people happy, Harsha says. He recently surpassed 500k thousand Instagram followers. "What more could we ask for?" "The ultimate objective and happiness is to reach," he says.

Most of the content that Harsha makes is in Telugu. "Meme content provides maximum fun and entertainment in a very short time, almost like a quick stress buster. Hence, people tend to connect with memes," says Harsha.

While scrolling through hilarious memes provides much-needed comic relief, Harsha claims that creating them is far from simple. He creates content with his phone, laptop, and numerous apps. Developing several ideas in a single day is a struggle, he says, and it's much more difficult because it shouldn't be repetitive.



