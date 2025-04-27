‘Logout’ review: A disturbing dive into the dark side of digital dependence

In an age where validation comes with a double tap, Logout arrives as a chilling reminder of the dangers lurking behind our screens. Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, this taut psychological thriller stars Babil Khan in a haunting solo performance that captures the perils of digital obsession with striking authenticity.

Logout follows Pratyush, aka Pratman, a 26-year-old social media influencer on the brink of hitting 10 million followers. Living a life entirely controlled by his phone—from household gadgets to social status—Pratyush’s carefully curated existence shatters when a deranged fan steals his device. What follows is a tense, claustrophobic journey where an anonymous caller tightens her grip on his reality, exposing how frighteningly dependent we’ve become on technology.

The film captures the unnerving parallels between our online and offline lives. Like the eerie undertones of Black Mirror or Fan, Logout forces viewers to confront their own relationship with their devices. As Pratyush’s world collapses, so does the illusion of safety provided by a digital presence. The film’s runtime, just under two hours, ensures the tension never slackens, pulling you into Pratyush’s spiraling panic.

Babil Khan shines in a role that demands intense vulnerability. With the camera trained on him for most of the film, Khan masterfully portrays the loneliness, fear, and helplessness that come with being cut off from the digital lifeline we all unknowingly rely on. Rasika Dugal also makes a brief but strong appearance as his concerned sister.

What Logout does brilliantly is showcase the psychological impact of social media fame—the addiction to attention, the vulnerability to faceless followers, and the terrifying consequences of losing control. It resonates deeply in a world where digital validation often trumps real-world connection.

The film also subtly comments on real-life incidents, where influencers and public figures face relentless online harassment. It reminds us that celebrities are not commodities to be possessed or attacked at will. Through its chilling portrayal of digital dependence, Logout urges viewers to disconnect before they lose touch with reality altogether.

In a world obsessed with likes and shares, Logout is a stark, necessary cautionary tale. Babil Khan’s gripping performance and the film’s unsettling narrative leave a lasting impact, making you rethink the life you live through your screen.

Rating: 3/5