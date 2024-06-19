‘Lucky Baskhar’ kickstarts musical promotions with a soulful track

Dulquer Salmaan, the versatile actor celebrated across languages, including Telugu for hits like "Mahanati" and "Sita Ramam," is all set to dazzle audiences once again in the upcoming character drama "Lucky Baskhar." Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film promises to be a grand cinematic experience.

The recently released teaser of "Lucky Baskhar" has set high expectations, showcasing Dulquer Salmaan in a captivating avatar. Now, adding to the anticipation, the makers have unveiled the first single, "Srimathi Garu," composed by national award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar, on June 19th.

"Srimathi Garu" is a soulful track sung beautifully by Vishal Mishra and Shwetha Mohan. The song begins with enchanting violin sections, transitions into a melodious flute melody, and is enriched by rhythmic drum beats that elevate its grandeur. Lyricist Shreemani's poignant words beautifully capture the tender affection of a husband towards his angry wife, resonating deeply with listeners.

GV Prakash Kumar's live orchestration, featuring exquisite use of flute, strings, and simple beats, enhances the song's emotional appeal. This collaboration, following the success of "Mastaaru Mastaaru" from "SIR," promises another endearing melody that is sure to strike a chord with music lovers.

Meenakshi Chaudhary stars opposite Dulquer Salmaan as the leading lady in "Lucky Baskhar." Set against the backdrop of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film chronicles the journey of an ordinary bank cashier who achieves extraordinary success.

The film boasts splendid cinematography by ace cinematographer Nimish Ravi and meticulous production design by Banglan. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli ensures seamless storytelling through his adept editing.

"Lucky Baskhar," produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting, is set to release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil languages worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated pan-India film.