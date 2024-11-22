M4M’ Hindi trailer launches at IFFI

The much-anticipated movie ‘M4M’ (Mo¬tive For Murder), directed by filmmaker Mohan Vadlapatla, is becoming a hot topic nationwide. In an exciting development, the Hindi trailer of M4M is set to premiere at the pres¬tigious Goa International Film Festival (IFFI) on November 23rd at 7 PM. The event will be graced by the President and Vice President of IMPPA, alongside prominent film personalities from India and abroad.

Mohan Vadlapatla, Director & Producer, described the subject of ‘M4M’ as universal, ap¬pealing to audiences worldwide. He promised that the revelation of the "Motive For Murder" will leave audiences stunned and deliver an unprecedented cinematic experience. He also announced plans to release the film globally in five languages soon.

This gripping psycho-thriller has been created in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kanna¬da, and Malayalam, offering audiences an unparalleled experience in the genre. Industry insiders are abuzz, predicting that this murder mystery will redefine standards in the field. Starring Jo Sharma (USA) as the heroine and Sambeet Acharya as the hero in in-vestigative roles, ‘M4M’ is poised to usher in a new era for pan-Indian psycho-thriller cinema.