‘MAD’ crosses SRK’s ‘Jawan’ in Netflix charts
Renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently bagged a blockbuster with the film “Jawan,” helmed by director Atlee Kumar. This box office sensation made its OTT debut on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
In an unexpected turn of events, the Telugu film “MAD,” which recently joined Netflix’s catalog, has outperformed the Tamil and Telugu versions of “Jawan” and secured the 2nd position since its release. This remarkable achievement by a smaller Telugu film in Netflix’s charts over the past two days is quite surprising. However, it’s worth noting that the Hindi version of “Jawan” continues to dominate the list.
“MAD” is a vibrant college drama directed by Kalyan Shankar, featuring a talented cast including Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udyaan, Vishnu Oi, and others in significant roles. Bheems Ceciroleo composed tunes and the songs of the film are going viral in social media handles and influencers are busy making reels for the tunes.