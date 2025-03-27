MAD Square MADMAXX Event: A Night of Madness

The highly anticipated pre-release event for 'MAD Square' took place at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. With the film set to hit theaters on March 28, the event served as a grand celebration, building excitement for a chaotic, laughter-filled ride.

The evening was graced by Chief Guest Yuva Samrat Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. Director Maruthi and Venky Atluri also added power to this buzzing occasion. Naga Chaitanya shared his best wishes, calling 'MAD' his go-to comedy film and saying that films like 'MAD' are good for health! Venky Atluri praised the film, saying the promotional content had already hooked him and that he’s strongly rooting for its release. Maruthi also shared his heartfelt wishes, leaving a strong impact on the entire auditorium.

The lead cast—NarneNithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin—shared their moments and emotional stories that truly struck a chord with everyone.

Vishnu Oi, Reba John, DOP Shamdat, and many others from the team graced the event and shared their special moments.

The film is directed by Kalyan Shankar, with music composed by BheemsCeciroleo and BGM by Thaman. The trailer is already making waves on social media. With Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios riding high on recent successes like 'Tillu Square', 'Lucky Bhaskar', and 'DaakuMaharaaj', confidence in 'MAD Square'’s potential is high. With a runtime of 2 hours and 7 minutes and a UA certificate already secured, 'MAD Square' promises to deliver a sharp, entertaining theatrical experience.















