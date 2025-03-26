‘MAD Square’ trailer promises double the fun and chaos ahead of grand release

Live
The much-awaited theatrical trailer for MAD Square is finally here, delivering an electrifying dose of humor, chaos, and entertainment. Packed with whacky situations and laugh-out-loud moments, the trailer sets the perfect stage for the film’s grand release on March 28, 2025.
Bringing back the signature quirky humor that made the original a hit, MAD Square amps up the madness with Thaman’s high-energy background score. From rib-tickling one-liners to over-the-top antics, the film promises to redefine entertainment.
The film’s soundtrack is already making waves, with Bheems Ceciroleo’s chartbusters like “Laddu Gaani Pelli,” “Swathi Reddy,” and “Vaccharroi” dominating playlists and social media reels. Visually, MAD Square is set to be a riot, thanks to Shamdat Sainudeen’s vibrant cinematography and Navin Nooli’s sharp editing, ensuring a fast-paced, thrilling ride.
Directed by Kalyan Shankar and produced by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, the film reunites the beloved MAD gang—Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin—for another unforgettable adventure. The project is presented by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.