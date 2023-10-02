'Madam Chief Minister' started with Auspicious Pooja Ceremony

'Madam Chief Minister', which is being made as the first film under the banner of SRP Productions, started with pooja programs at Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad on Saturday. Dr. Surya Revathi Mettakuru is acting as the female lead and this film is self-directed. Revathi clapped for the first scene after the pooja. Telangana Minister Patnam Mahendra Reddy attended the program as the chief guest and congratulated the film crew. He said.. Judging by Revathigari's words, it seemed like a film related to society. This film, which is being made in 5 languages, should play successfully," he said.



Actress director Revathi said..

I went to America in a quest to study well.. I completed my studies successfully. He did Executive MBA. Doctorate in Public Administration. Start a company there. Although he was in America, he did not forget the country. There I was seen as the beloved child of Bharata Mata. The reason I was recognized there is our country. Our behavior We are parents, teachers, debt collectors. Let's forget the social debt means national debt. There are many thoughts when thinking about what to do for the country. A village has been adopted. A government school has been developed at par with a corporate school. The society took 20 percent of my wealth. So far 5 villages have been adopted. I am doing this work for change in people. I received an award from the President in recognition of my services for seven years. Also, Mrs. Sunitha Mahender Reddy, the chairperson of the joint Rangareddy ZP, came with the protocol and honored me. Seeing the current conditions of the society, I wanted to tell those conditions through a film. Cinema is the most influential media on society. That's why we started the movie Madam Chief Minister. The film has commercial elements. Connects the youth well. This is not a political movie.. a public movie. It must be said that India is the greatest in the world. That is my goal. Other details will be revealed soon," he said.

Suhas Meera, S. B. Ram (Dr. Suri Bhaswantham Foundation) and others participated in this program

Technical experts

Story-Producer-Director : Surya Revathi Mettakuru.

Speech-Screenplay : Suhas Meera

Executive Producer, Production Designer! Ramakrishna Palagani,

Music : Karthik B. Kondakandla

Camera: Vallepu Ravikumar

Editor : Suresha Durgam

Lyrics: Poornachari

Production Executive Manager : M.Venkata Chandumar

PRO: Madhu VR