‘Madarasi’ pre-release event generates buzz

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming action entertainer Madarasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on September 5. Ahead of its release, the team hosted a spectacular pre-release event that further fueled the excitement.

Speaking at the event, Sivakarthikeyan expressed his happiness about collaborating with Murugadoss. “It is an honour to work with a director who has made films with legends like Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu. He has crafted a solid film. Rockstar Anirudh, my close friend, has composed music, and when it’s Anirudh, hits are guaranteed. With strong content and high voltage action, Madarasi will surely entertain,” he said. He also praised producer NV Prasad for mounting the film on a grand scale and highlighted co-stars Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal as the pillars of the film’s love and action elements.

Heroine Rukmini Vasanth shared her excitement, calling Madarasi a “very special film” and praised her team for their support. “This film has all the emotions of love and action. I’m sure audiences will enjoy it on the big screen,” she added.

Producer NV Prasad promised a visual spectacle, stating, “We made this film ambitiously, without compromise. With stellar performances from Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini, and Vidyut, along with Anirudh’s music, Madarasi is set to be the biggest blockbuster in Sivakarthikeyan’s career.”

With adrenaline-pumping action, powerful music, and strong emotions, Madarasi is all set to explode in theatres this September 5.