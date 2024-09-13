Live
- 'Coaches at Nehru stadium thought I was wasting my time', Para-athletics coach Satyapal reveals to PM Modi
- Parivartini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, and Auspicious Fasting Muhurat
- Asia Jewels Show 2024: A Glittering Affair to Remember
- Hindi Diwas 2024: Celebrating Writers in the Digital Age
- Grand HILIFE Jewels Exhibition Dates Announced
- Infinix Zero 40 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features
- Global VR headset shipments drop 4 pc in Q2, Meta leads
- ‘Call Me Bae’ review: Ananya Panday’s glamorous dive into privilege and self-discovery
- Three die as a loaded truck capsizes on a car
- Purandeshwari Commends Chandrababu for flood relief efforts, assures centre's support
Just In
Madonna Sebastian effortlessly blends tradition & modernity
Malayalam actress Madonna Sebastian, who won hearts with her role in the iconic film Premam, is once again capturing attention with her latest photoshoot.
Malayalam actress Madonna Sebastian, who won hearts with her role in the iconic film Premam, is once again capturing attention with her latest photoshoot.
The actress, known for her effortless blend of tradition and modernity, embraced a nostalgic look reminiscent of her Premam days.
In the shoot, Madonna dazzles in a vibrant blue blouse paired with a yellow skirt, exuding timeless elegance. Her look is accentuated with floral accessories, including roses in her hands, giant earrings, and a delicate bindi. Her open hair adorned with flowers adds a retro vibe, completing the captivating ensemble.
The photoshoot beautifully showcases Madonna’s versatility, blending tradition with a contemporary edge.
On the professional front, Madonna was last seen in the Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy alongside Nani. She is currently busy filming two Tamil projects, Adhirshtasaali and Jolly O Gymkhana.