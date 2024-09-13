  • Menu
Madonna Sebastian effortlessly blends tradition & modernity

Highlights

Malayalam actress Madonna Sebastian, who won hearts with her role in the iconic film Premam, is once again capturing attention with her latest photoshoot.

The actress, known for her effortless blend of tradition and modernity, embraced a nostalgic look reminiscent of her Premam days.

In the shoot, Madonna dazzles in a vibrant blue blouse paired with a yellow skirt, exuding timeless elegance. Her look is accentuated with floral accessories, including roses in her hands, giant earrings, and a delicate bindi. Her open hair adorned with flowers adds a retro vibe, completing the captivating ensemble.

The photoshoot beautifully showcases Madonna’s versatility, blending tradition with a contemporary edge.

On the professional front, Madonna was last seen in the Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy alongside Nani. She is currently busy filming two Tamil projects, Adhirshtasaali and Jolly O Gymkhana.

