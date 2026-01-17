Madonna Sebastian’s ‘Heartin’ set for Feb release

Trident Arts has officially announced that director Kishore Kumar’s upcoming romantic comedy Heartin will hit theaters this February. The film features Madonna Sebastian, Sananth, and debutant Emaya T in the lead roles and promises a youthful, feel-good cinematic experience packed with love, laughter, and family moments.

The production house shared a series of stills on X, captioned, “Love, Laughter & Family Moments all packed in one. #Heartin – In Cinemas THIS FEBRUARY. Written & Directed by @kishoredir. A @RajeshMRadio Musical.” Earlier, in December, Trident Arts had confirmed that Madonna Sebastian had completed dubbing for her portions, adding, “Fun, Smiles & Full rom-com vibes loading.”

Sananth, known for his performances in Mahaan, Petta, and Jil Jung Juk, plays the male lead, while Madonna and Emaya T play pivotal roles. The film also features several renowned actors in key supporting roles.Director Kishore Kumar described the project as a rom-com that balances romance and humour, designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. The shoot, nearly 80% complete, took place across Chennai, Jaipur, and Ooty.

The technical team includes cinematographer Mukes (Suzhal, Kolaikaaran), composer Rajesh Murugesan (Neram, Premam, Gold), editor Barath Vikraman (Good Night, Lover), art director G. Durairaj (Garudan, Ayothi), and costume designer Uthara Menon (Viduthalai 2, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu).

Produced by R. Ravindran under Trident Arts, Heartin is now in its final stage of production, promising to deliver a delightful rom-com experience just in time for Valentine’s season.