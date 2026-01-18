TTD releases schedule for online quota for April

Tirumala: TTD released the schedule for the release of various darshan, sevas and accommodation quotas for April 2026.

Registration for Arjitha Sevas like Suprabhatam, Thomala Seva, Archana and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva will opened online on January 19 at 10 am.

Devotees may register online for the electronic dip for these sevas until 10 am on January 21. Those who are allotted seva tickets through the dip must complete payment by 12 noon between January 21 and 23 to confirm their tickets.

The online quota for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, Salakatla Teppotsavams and Salakatla Vasanthotsavams will be released on January 22 at 10 am.

The quota for virtual sevas and their corresponding darshan slots will be released on January 22 at 3 pm.

While for Anga Pradakshina tokens will be released on January 23 at 10 am and SRIVANI tickets at 11 am and the Senior Citizens, differently able and chronically Ill devotees at 3 pm.

The quota for Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets will be released online on January 24 at 10 am while the accommodation quota for Tirumala and Tirupati at 3 pm.

Srivari Seva and Parakamani Seva quota to be released on 27. The quota for Srivari Seva and Parakamani Seva for the month of March will be released on the 27 at 3 pm.

Devotees are requested to book Srivari Arjitha Sevas and darshan tickets through the website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.