Mafia movie actor plays gay in Gray

Saurabh Saraswat who acted in award-winning movies and short films like 'CRD', 'Cat Sticks', was recently seen in dark and suspenseful thriller 'Mafia' on Zee 5 originals, essaying the character of Ritwik.



On his towering performance in Mafia, he shares, "It is a great feeling to get appreciation from the audience. All those involved in the making had put a lot of hard work to actualize it, especially, director Birsa Das Gupta and producers Rohan Ghose and Aritra who stood by the script till the end. So it is always nice to bear fruits for the hard work that you put in."

He adds further, "Mafia is a show which helped me to gain popularity as it was released on Zee5 original. Mafia was able to reach out to masses and hence I got recognition as an actor. I would also like to praise all my co-actors who worked with all their power and honesty to elevate the scenes and made them come alive on camera."

With Covid pandemic spreading like fire, he decided to stay at home till things get better. He says, "I am doing a Hindi feature film which is being produced by one of my close friends with whom I had worked earlier and it would start by the year end. Till then I am focusing more on cultivating my skills as an actor."

His upcoming project 'Gray' revolves around the sensitive topic of homosexuality which is still a crime in many parts of the world. There have been a number of movements and protests for laws against the LGBTQ community, but no thought is given to women who are forced to live a life of hell as they are married to gay persons who are afraid to reveal their true interests.

He reveals that Nandini is one such woman married to Rohit, who is a homosexual. Zoel, Rohit's partner, is an artist and is aware of Nandini's suffocation.

Saurabh plays the character of Zoel, a free-spirited guy in the film. He is an artist and he is open about his sexuality.

The story takes a twist when Rohit tells Zoel that he was planning to have a kid through IVF, so that Nandini gets busy in her life and it may release him of his guilt too. Contrary to Rohit's expectations, Zoel feels disgusted with this thought and derides Rohit's intention of managing his life between him and Nandini.

If it was a sacrifice for Rohit to get married against his gender's choice due to social prejudices, it was a crime to shatter Nandini's dreams of a happy married life. The protagonist's insight towards his wife's sacrifice becomes a prime point to reconsider his ideas of love and marriage. 'Gray' not just touches upon the homosexual aspects of human beings but takes us beyond our gender choices to understand and connect to a human being."