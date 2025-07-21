Mahavatar Narasimha: A Visual Wonder

Mahavatar Narasimha is a larger-than-life visual wonder. A film with excellent entertainment value, it will surely entertain everyone: Director Ashwin Kumar.

Presented by Hombale Films, Cleem Productions' Mahavatar Narasimha is going to deliver a unique cinematic experience with stunning visuals and a powerful story. Mahavatar Narasimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Cleem Productions. This visionary animated franchise brings to life the epic story of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. State-of-the-art animation and Indian mythology-based content promise a never-before-seen cinematic experience.

The already released trailer of Mahavatar Narasimha has received a wonderful response. The film will be grandly released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on July 25 through Geetha Film Distribution. On this occasion, director Ashwin Kumar shared insights about the film at a press conference.

Tell us about the Mahavatar Narasimha idea.

Mahavatar Narasimha is the first movie in the Mahaavatar Cinematic Universe. The universe was created to present all ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu on a grand canvas.

From the beginning, we wanted to make this film in animation. Animation is the best medium to tell the story of Lord Vishnu. Sometimes it is very challenging for actors to portray the role of God. The audience’s perception of previous films can affect these characters. That's why we felt animation was the perfect medium for telling epic stories.

Why begin with the Narasimha avatar?

Every incarnation has its own uniqueness. The incarnation of Narasimha is especially relevant for today’s society, particularly the youth. Narasimha Swamy is the protector. We believe that his incarnation will inspire new excitement among audiences in the current times.

What inspired you to tell this story?

This is not mythology — this is our history. There is a strong need to pass on our history to every generation, especially to children and the youth of today.

While making this film, we visited Ahobilam. We believe the blessings of the Lord are with us. We drew this story directly from the scriptures.

About Hombale Films?

We were thrilled to collaborate with Hombale Films. Their experience with grand-scale films was invaluable. They supported us in every way, loved the film, and provided wonderful guidance.

About the music?

Sham Sis has composed brilliant music. He brought together an orchestra at an international level. Many talented musicians contributed to this film. The divine music he created evokes powerful emotions throughout the viewing experience.

What can we expect from the visuals?

You will witness visuals on the big screen like never before. All the war sequences are extraordinary and offer a completely new experience. This film is made on a very high scale — a true visual wonder.