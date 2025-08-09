Mahesh Babu turns 50; Rajamouli gives a striking update regarding ‘SSMB 29’

Superstar Mahesh Babu celebrates his 50th birthday today, and fans received a special treat — a striking pre-look from his upcoming globe-trotting jungle action adventure, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The film, helmed by India’s most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli, is currently in production and promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

Rajamouli shared the intense poster on social media, sparking a frenzy among fans. The close-up image focuses on the protagonist’s chest, with Mahesh donning a rugged brown textured garment accented with black along the neckline. A pendant featuring a trident and a tiny silver cow hangs prominently, while faint blood stains around the neck hint at a high-octane action sequence.

The director expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love pouring in for SSMB 29, adding that traditional reveals can’t capture the project’s scale and ambition. He announced a grand “never-before-seen” unveiling set for November 2025, aiming to give audiences a true taste of the film’s immersive world.

Alongside Mahesh, the film features global star Priyanka Chopra and Malayalam powerhouse Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Produced by veteran KL Narayana under Durga Arts, the big-ticket entertainer boasts music by Oscar winner MM Keeravani. With its massive scale, SSMB 29 is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated releases.



