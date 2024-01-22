Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sithara heart-warming gesture wins hearts

In a touching gesture, Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of superstar Mahesh Babu, hosted a special screening of her father's Sankranti release, "Guntur Kaaram," for orphaned children from Cheers Foundation. The event, held at Amb Cinemas, was organized in collaboration with the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

Sitara Ghattamaneni played the perfect host, ensuring that every child felt special during the exclusive screening of "Guntur Kaaram." The magical evening, filled with joy and excitement, reflected the commitment of the Ghattamaneni family to spread happiness beyond the silver screen.









The collaboration between Sitara Ghattamaneni, the Mahesh Babu Foundation, and Cheers Foundation aimed to provide a cinematic treat to the deserving children. Mahesh Babu expressed his delight at bringing smiles to the faces of these kids, aligning with the foundation's vision of making a positive impact on society.



The Mahesh Babu Foundation, known for its philanthropic initiatives, continues to actively contribute to various causes. This special screening exemplifies their dedication to creating moments of joy and spreading the magic of cinema to those in need.





As the lights dimmed and the movie began, the laughter and cheers from the children echoed the success of this heartwarming cinematic celebration. The Ghattamaneni family and the Mahesh Babu Foundation look forward to creating more such moments and contributing to the well-being of society.

