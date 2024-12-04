Live
Just In
Major setback for ‘Pushpa 2’: 3D release postponed
The excitement surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule took an unexpected turn as the makers announced a delay in the 3D version's release. While the first part did not feature a 3D format, the sequel was set to elevate the viewing experience with 3D and IMAX versions, aiming to capitalize on the massive hype.
However, due to delays in completing the 3D prints, the film will now release in 2D only on its scheduled date this Thursday. According to reports from Bollywood media, the 3D version is expected to hit screens on December 13. Exhibitors across regions have already been informed, and theatre chains have begun removing 3D show bookings.
The team reportedly worked tirelessly to complete the post-production process but couldn’t meet the timeline for the 3D release. This delay has left fans, who were eagerly anticipating the enhanced experience, disappointed.
Despite the setback, Pushpa 2 promises to deliver a thrilling cinematic spectacle in its 2D format, with the 3D version arriving soon after to continue the frenzy.