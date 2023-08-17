Makers happy with the response of ‘DilSe’

'DilSe' is the title of a love triangle led by Abhinav Medishetti and Sasha Singh; Vismaya Sri, Lovely Singh, and Sai Ram Creations bankrolled this beautiful love story.

Dil Se's songs, teaser and trailer are fantastic. The same film also attracted the audience. Wishing producer Mankhal Veerendra garu continues to make good films and becomes successful in the field.

Newcomer Srikar has set the songs to tune. The makers said that the pieces have been done to impress youth and family audiences. One Media released the movie worldwide on August 4th.

Produced and Directed by Mankhal Veerendra and Ravikumar Sabbani, the love triangle will be rich in content and emotions.