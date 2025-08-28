Live
‘Makutam’ FL showcases three striking avatars of Vishal
Super Good Films, a legendary banner in South Indian cinema, is celebrating its 99th production with Makutam, Puratchi Thalapathy Vishal’s landmark 35th film. Directed by Ravi Arasu and produced by RB Choudhary, the film has already generated strong buzz with its title reveal.
On the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, the makers unveiled a powerful first-look poster, showcasing Vishal in three contrasting avatars that promise an engaging narrative.
The poster presents Vishal in a flamboyant retro look, a regal persona symbolizing power and wealth, and a disciplined professional in formal attire. These distinct shades hint at a multifaceted storyline that will explore different dimensions of Vishal’s character, offering audiences a thrilling cinematic experience.
The film also features Dushara Vijayan as the female lead and Anjali in a pivotal role, adding further weight to the ensemble cast.
Makutam boasts a strong technical team—Richard M. Nathan handles cinematography, G.V. Prakash Kumar scores the music, NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, and Durairaj oversees art direction. With this combination of star power, creative storytelling, and technical finesse, Makutam is positioned as one of the most anticipated films of the year.