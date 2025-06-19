Malavika Mohanan Joins Tollywood with ‘Raja Saab’

Malavika Mohanan, known for her beauty and talent, is making a grand debut in Tollywood with Rebel Star Prabhas' much-awaited film 'Raja Saab'. Her stunning looks and graceful presence in the recently released teaser have caught the attention of audiences, making her one of the standout highlights of the teaser.

Following the overwhelming response to the teaser, Malavika Mohanan took to social media to share her excitement. She expressed how happy she feels with the response 'Raja Saab'’s teaser is receiving. She also shared that meeting Prabhas on set for the first time was a special moment for her, adding that he is extremely respectful, friendly, and warm in conversation.

'Raja Saab' is being directed by the talented Maruthi and is being produced on a grand scale by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The film is set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on December 5th in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.