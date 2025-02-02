Malavika Mohanan looks bold in black

Malavika Mohanan is basking in glory as she clinched the Pathbreaking Performer award at Elle India’s prestigious event. Taking to social media to express her gratitude, the actress shared, “2024 for me was a year of some of the toughest & most challenging characters I’ve portrayed on screen.

So to get this acknowledgment on a year which I felt was one of the hardest makes this all the more special.” Her heartfelt words reflect the dedication and passion that have earned her this recognition.

Dressed in a bold black gown paired with high boots, Malavika stole the spotlight with her edgy yet elegant look. Her effortless charm and confidence left fans in awe, flooding social media with compliments on her stunning appearance.

On the work front, Malavika is set to share screen space with Superstar Prabhas in the much-anticipated film The Raja Saab. With expectations soaring, fans are eagerly awaiting to see her create magic on screen once again. If her past performances are any indication, 2024 is bound to be a career-defining year for the talented actress!



