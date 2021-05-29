Malayalam films ruling OTTs

Malayalam cinema has been improved a lot in the recent times. Now, the fans of Malayalam movies are in every country. Due to the pandemic situation, people are struck to OTT platforms as the theatres are closed. The OTT market helped Malayalam film industry to grow when compared to other regional languages. Better subtitling, faster internet speed and the genres picked up by the makers are making it to stand in the top. Those who never watched Malayalam films before 2020, now have a bag full of films to watch. If this scenario continuous, It wouldn't be a long shot to call Malayalam cinema as the best main stream film industry in the country in OTT platforms.



Here is the list of recent Malayalam films released in OTT platforms and became huge success.

The Priest-Amazon Prime

The Priest" is a supernatural horror mystery film directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, which marks the first collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier in their career. The film is produced jointly by B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph. Performances and background score received huge applause from the audiences after its release. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Kala-Aha

Kala: The Unwanted" is a psychological thriller film, directed by Rohith VS and written by Yadhu Pushpakaran and Rohith VS. It stars Tovino Thomas and Sumesh Moor in the lead roles and features Lal Paul and Divya Pillai in supporting roles. Akhil George handles the cinematography and Dawn Vincent composes the background score . The film is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour under Juvis Productions and co-produced by Tovino Thomas, Rohith VS and Akhil George under Adventure Company and Tovino Thomas Production.

Joji- Amazon Prime

Joji" is a crime drama directed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Syam Pushkaran. The story is inspired by William Shakespeare's play Macbeth. The film was produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Working Class Hero, and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Fahadh Faasil plays the title character, while Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, and Unnimaya Prasad play other pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a wealthy family of three sons and a father living in the countryside of Kerala. Principal photography took place from November 2020 to January 2021, shot extensively in Kottayam. "Joji" is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and receiving positive reviews from the critics.

Nayattu-Netflix

Nayattu" is a Malayalam political thriller film directed and co-produced by Martin Prakkat and written by Shahi Kabir. It stars Kunchako Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles and features Jaffar Idukki, Anil Nedumangad and Hakkim Shajahan in supporting roles. Shyju Khalid handles the cinematography and Vishnu Vijay composes the songs and background score by Akhil Alex. Director Ranjith and PM Sasidharan bankrolled the film under Gold Coin Motion Picture Company in association with Martin Prakkat Films. The film was released on 8 April 2021 in Netfilx.

Nizhal- Amazon Prime

Nizhal" is a 2021 Malayalam mystery thriller directed by Appu N Bhattathiri and written by S Sanjeev. It stars Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in the lead roles and features Izin Hash, Rony David, Saiju Kurup and Divya Prabha in supporting roles. Deepak D Menon handled the cinematography and Sooraj S Kurup composed the songs and background score of the film. The film is produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Melange Film House in association with Tentpole Movies. Boban plays the role of a first-class Judicial Magistrate. The film is featuring in Amazon prime.

Operation Java-Zee 5

Operation Java" is a crime thriller written and directed by Tharun Moorthy as his feature film debut. It stars Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, Binu Pappu, Irshad, Shine Tom Chacko, and Vinayakan. The story details an investigation undertaken by a cyber cell police station in Kochi. The film was released on 12 February 2021. "Operation Java" was the first successful Malayalam film of 2021 and it was premiered in Zee5. The film received positive reviews from critics.