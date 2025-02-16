Live
- Sudheer Babu’s ‘Jatadhara’ launched with grand muhurat event
- ‘Nenekkadunna’ gears up for release on Feb 28
- Manipur: 16 armed miscreants apprehended by Army, Assam Rifles
- Chester Bennington's child comes out as ‘Transgender’, started transitioning last year
- Traffic Surges at Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh Border Amid Pilgrim Influx
- Congress Accuses BJP, Assam CM of 'Smear Campaign' Against Gaurav Gogoi
- Telangana Education Commission Recommends Statutory Panel for Private School Fee Regulation
- Jagga Reddy Slams BJP Leaders for Questioning Sonia Gandhi’s Commitment to India
- Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Change of Guard Ceremony Gets a Grand Makeover
- Jaishankar Calls for Stronger Maritime Partnerships at Indian Ocean Conference
Just In
Malayalam thriller ‘Rekhachithram’ gears up for OTT premiere
The critically acclaimed Malayalam mystery crime thriller Rekhachithram is set for its highly anticipated OTT debut on Sony LIV. Directed by Jofin T.
The critically acclaimed Malayalam mystery crime thriller Rekhachithram is set for its highly anticipated OTT debut on Sony LIV. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko and produced by VenuKunnappilly under Kavya Film Company, the film has been a massive success in theatres, surpassing the ₹75-crore mark at the box office.
Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Malakkappara, Rekhachithram follows police inspector Vivek as he investigates a seemingly simple suicide case. However, his probe soon unravels layers of hidden truths, leading to a long-lost missing person’s case linked to a mysterious film shoot. The film’s gripping narrative, unexpected twists, and unique take on alternate history have earned it widespread praise.
Expressing excitement about the digital release, lead actor Asif Ali shared, “Bringing Vivek to life was both a challenge and a privilege. This film keeps audiences guessing, blurring the lines between truth and deception. The love it received in theatres was overwhelming, and I’m thrilled that more people can now experience it on Sony LIV.”
Featuring a stellar cast, including AnaswaraRajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, and Harisree Ashokan, the film’s music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed. With its thrilling storytelling and powerhouse performances, Rekhachithram promises to be an exhilarating watch for OTT audiences.