Malayalam thriller ‘Rekhachithram’ gears up for OTT premiere

The critically acclaimed Malayalam mystery crime thriller Rekhachithram is set for its highly anticipated OTT debut on Sony LIV. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko and produced by VenuKunnappilly under Kavya Film Company, the film has been a massive success in theatres, surpassing the ₹75-crore mark at the box office.

Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Malakkappara, Rekhachithram follows police inspector Vivek as he investigates a seemingly simple suicide case. However, his probe soon unravels layers of hidden truths, leading to a long-lost missing person’s case linked to a mysterious film shoot. The film’s gripping narrative, unexpected twists, and unique take on alternate history have earned it widespread praise.

Expressing excitement about the digital release, lead actor Asif Ali shared, “Bringing Vivek to life was both a challenge and a privilege. This film keeps audiences guessing, blurring the lines between truth and deception. The love it received in theatres was overwhelming, and I’m thrilled that more people can now experience it on Sony LIV.”

Featuring a stellar cast, including AnaswaraRajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, and Harisree Ashokan, the film’s music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed. With its thrilling storytelling and powerhouse performances, Rekhachithram promises to be an exhilarating watch for OTT audiences.









