Manav Kaul, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub to lead the inspiring journey of "Real Kashmir Football Club"

Sony LIV is gearing up to bring another exciting tale in the form of its upcoming drama, "Real Kashmir Football Club"

Based on true incidents, the show will share the inspiring tale of two men who turned a dream into reality by creating Kashmir’s first professional football club and making their way up to India’s top-tier football league.

Jointly backed by Jaya Entertainment and Oshun Entertainment, "Real Kashmir Football Club" has been made under the direction of Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar.

The series will feature Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manav Kaul, and Abhishant Rana in prominent roles, along with others.

Sharing the preview of the forthcoming drama, the makers, Sony LIV, penned on social media: "A story of rookies, of strangers, of turmoil - but above all, a story of love: for the game, for Kashmir, for possibility. Inspired by a true story, #RealKashmirFootballClub, streaming soon on #RKFConSonyLIV."

Their video encapsulates the grit, friendship, and unshakable belief that built a team from the ground up. The video opens with Ayyub requesting an official. As he comes to know about a new football tournament in which teams from across the country are participating, he takes on the mission to include his team to represent Kashmir.

We see him joining forces with Manav Kaul to realize his aspirations.

The clip also hints at all the hurdles they overcame to create a talented team, while motivating the youth of the valley to turn their energy into something constructive.

Inspired by a true story, "Real Kashmir Football Club" is a story of resilience, courage, and the power of a game to unite an entire community.

On Wednesday, SonyLIV announced its expansive 2025 content slate, which includes projects such as Raveena Tandon starrer "Dynasty",

Huma Qureshi, and Shweta Basu-led "Maharani 4", and "Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga".