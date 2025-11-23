Manchu Manoj enters music industry

Manchu Manoj announces the launch of his new music project, “Mohana Raga Music.” This marks an emotional milestone for Manoj and his family as he embarks on his journey into the music industry.

Manchu Manoj, known for his versatility and strong screen presence, has built a distinct identity in Telugu cinema—from his early days as a child artist to his rise as a leading actor known for mass entertainers like ‘Bindaas,’ ‘Current Theega,’ and ‘Potugadu,’ as well as intense dramas and experimental roles. His passion for cinema is reflected not only in his acting but also in his commitment to performing his own stunts, creative involvement on sets, and shaping memorable characters with individuality.

Music has always been a deep part of Manchu Manoj’s life. Over the years, he has showcased his musical talent by singing “Pyar Mein Padipoya” in ‘Potugadu,’ releasing the uplifting “Antha Baguntamra” during the COVID pandemic, and writing lyrics for “PisthaPistha” from ‘Mr. Nookayya.’ He also wrote the lyrics for “YennoYenno” from ‘Nenu MeekuThelusa’ and “Pranam Poye Badha” from ‘Mr. Nookayya.’ His expressive, raw, and emotional singing style reflects his natural musical instinct.

Beyond playback singing, he has contributed significantly behind the scenes. Manoj has worked in music and directed action sequences in several films of his father, Dr. Manchu Mohan Babu, brother Manchu Vishnu, and sister Lakshmi Manchu since the beginning of his journey. He has also rapped in multiple songs across his family’s films. Adding to his global footprint, he collaborated with composer Achu Rajamani to compose music for the Hollywood film ‘Basmati Blues,’ starring Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) in the lead role.

With “Mohana Raga Music,” Manchu Manoj begins a new creative chapter—one that combines legacy, innovation, and heartfelt emotion. The label aims to support emerging talent, encourage fresh and experimental sounds, and produce original music that resonates with Indian and international audiences. The name itself carries deep significance, being both father and son’s favourite raga. The label’s upcoming lineup includes original singles, collaborations, and innovative music projects. Stay tuned for more details on the biggest international collaboration with “Mohana Raga Music,” marking a major step toward taking Telugu music to the global stage.