Manchu Manoj undergoes intense transformation for ‘David Reddy’

Manchu Manoj has grabbed attention once again after sharing a powerful update about his physical transformation while preparing for his upcoming film David Reddy. The actor recently posted striking workout pictures on social media, revealing that he has spent the last three weeks pushing himself beyond his comfort zone to get into peak shape for his demanding roles.

In his post, Manoj opened up about his renewed discipline and determination. He explained that he made a conscious decision to eliminate excuses and fully commit to the rigorous training required for action cinema. According to the actor, performing stunts on screen demands real physical effort and dedication. He emphasized that in action films there is no room for shortcuts, as the camera captures every punch, fall, and movement with complete honesty. Manoj also revealed that his focus is no longer on building a physique merely for appearance, but on developing endurance, resilience, and strength to perform challenging stunt sequences convincingly.

The actor’s commitment comes at a time when he is preparing for one of the most ambitious projects of his career. Directed by Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti, David Reddy is a large-scale period action drama set during the British colonial era between 1897 and 1922. The film tells the story of a fearless rebel who rises against oppression during pre-independence India.

The project is being produced by Motukuri Bharath and Nallagangula Venkat Reddy and is planned as a pan-India film. With its powerful premise and Manoj’s intense preparation, the film has already created strong buzz among fans and film enthusiasts.

Apart from David Reddy, Manoj is also said to have multiple projects lined up, signalling a busy and exciting phase in his career.