Manchu Manoj’s heartfelt birthday wish to Mohan Babu amidst family rift

The ongoing tensions within the Manchu family have been a major topic in the industry since December 2024, when a public dispute between Manchu Manoj, Manchu Vishnu, and their father, Mohan Babu, escalated. The controversy reached a peak when Mohan Babu struck a media person with a mic, leading to police intervention. Though the issue faded over time, reports suggest the family remains estranged.

Despite the strained relations, Manchu Manoj took to social media to wish his father on his birthday. Sharing a touching image of his daughter, Devasena Shobha, reaching out to a poster of Mohan Babu, he also posted a video featuring cherished moments between them from past films.

Accompanying the visuals was an emotional message: “Happy Birthday, Nanna. We miss being next to you on this special day. Can’t wait to be around you, Nanna. Love you with my everything.” Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Mohan Babu, expressing hope for a reconciliation.

Whether Mohan Babu will respond to Manoj’s gesture or maintain his silence remains uncertain. However, the post has reignited discussions about the family’s strained dynamics, with well-wishers hoping for a positive turn in their relationship.

