‘Mandaadi’ shoot progressing with speed

The high-octane shoot of ‘Mandaadi’, the 16th venture from RS Infotainment, is progressing at a rapid pace. Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi of ‘Selfie’ fame, this intense sports action drama starring Soori and Suhas is shaping up to be a landmark film. With powerful performances, rich visuals, and an emotionally charged narrative, ‘Mandaadi’ is being mounted on a grand scale with a strong regional flavor.

Making waves is Telugu actor Suhas, who takes on the role of an antagonist for the first time in his career. On the occasion of his birthday, the team extended wishes to him. The actor has undergone a remarkable transformation for the film, and his fierce, rugged new look is already grabbing attention.

Soori continues his evolution as a compelling lead actor in emotionally rich roles, and his collaboration with Suhas adds a gripping dynamic to the story. Joining them is Mahima Nambiar as the female lead, further boosting the film’s pan-South appeal.

The supporting cast includes veteran talents like Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, and Achyuth Kumar, bringing depth and gravitas to the storyline. While rooted in the backdrop of a sport, the film is poised to explore themes of survival, personal identity, and the indomitable human spirit.

Behind the scenes, a stellar technical crew is crafting a cinematic spectacle: G.V. Prakash Kumar scores the music, S.R. Kathir ISC handles cinematography, and Peter Hein is choreographing intense action sequences. Editing is by Pradeep E. Ragav, with production design from D.R.K. Kiran and VFX by R. Harihara Suthan.

With momentum building and expectations rising, ‘Mandaadi’ is fast emerging as one of the most anticipated films in the sports-action genre. The makers will announce the film’s release date soon.