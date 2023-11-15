Live
- Men's ODI World Cup: Shami's 7-57 helps India script 70-run win, reach final
- How Skill Development Paves the Way for the Digital Age
- Steve Irwin Day
- Shan Masood to lead Pakistan Test team, Shaheen Afridi named T20I captain
- Manipur violence: Govt announces scheme for families whose houses were set afire
- IYC stages protest seeking probe against Narendra Tomar's son
- How to start a career in Cybersecurity?
- Mannara, Munawar, Aishwarya gets vengeful and nominate Ankita Lokhande
- Team Chirayu: Karnataka's Trailblazing Rap Collective Makes History and Drives Social Change
- KL Deemed to be University Hosts NSS Zonal Level Selections for Republic Day Parade
Just In
Mannara, Munawar, Aishwarya gets vengeful and nominate Ankita Lokhande
It seems that Ankita Lokhande stays rent free in the minds of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ housemates Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and they have nominated the actress for eviction.
Mumbai: It seems that Ankita Lokhande stays rent free in the minds of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ housemates Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and they have nominated the actress for eviction.
With this week’s nomination task, it seems Aishwarya, Munawar and Mannara getting back at Ankita, who had the privilege to remove three of the contestants of her choice from a unique race to achieve a special power just last week. She named these three people.
A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows the nomination task taking place. It shows Mannara taking “Ankita di’s name”.
Then comes Munawar, who takes the actress’s name and said: “Agar aap dil se khelte ho na, toh dusro ke dil ka khayaal rakhiye.”
Ankita then goes to Aishwarya and says: “Na meri inse jamti thi pahele na kabhi jamegi.”
To which, Aishwarya is heard saying: “You are trying to be a leader but you are not the leader.”