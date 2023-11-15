  • Menu
Mannara, Munawar, Aishwarya gets vengeful and nominate Ankita Lokhande

It seems that Ankita Lokhande stays rent free in the minds of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ housemates Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and they have nominated the actress for eviction.

With this week’s nomination task, it seems Aishwarya, Munawar and Mannara getting back at Ankita, who had the privilege to remove three of the contestants of her choice from a unique race to achieve a special power just last week. She named these three people.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows the nomination task taking place. It shows Mannara taking “Ankita di’s name”.

Then comes Munawar, who takes the actress’s name and said: “Agar aap dil se khelte ho na, toh dusro ke dil ka khayaal rakhiye.”

Ankita then goes to Aishwarya and says: “Na meri inse jamti thi pahele na kabhi jamegi.”

To which, Aishwarya is heard saying: “You are trying to be a leader but you are not the leader.”

