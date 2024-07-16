Live
‘Manorathangal’ Trailer: Malayalam Superstars Shine in MT Vasudevan Nair’s Anthology
‘Manorathangal’ trailer is out now! Watch Malayalam stars bring MT Vasudevan Nair's stories to life in this anthology series, premiering on ZEE5 on August 15.
Three years in the making, the highly anticipated anthology series, ‘Manorathangal,’ is finally set to grace our screens. Adapted from the iconic works of literary giant MT Vasudevan Nair, this ambitious project brings together a constellation of Malayalam cinema's brightest stars under the direction of eight acclaimed filmmakers.
The trailer was released yesterday and it is a tantalizing glimpse into the world of ‘Manorathangal.’ Introduced by the legendary Kamal Haasan, the promo offers a rapid-fire montage of the series' nine distinct segments. Each frame is a testament to the rich tapestry of emotions, eras, and landscapes that MT's stories encompass.
The star power is undeniable. Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty share screen space with the versatile Fahadh Faasil, the luminous Parvathy Thiruvothu, and a host of other celebrated actors. The trailer hints at the diverse range of characters and narratives that await viewers.
‘Manorathangal’ is not merely a collection of stories; it's a cinematic experience that promises to leave a lasting impact. With a dream team of directors at the helm, including Priyadarshan, Ranjith, Shyamprasad, and Santosh Sivan, the series is poised to redefine the boundaries of anthology storytelling.
As the trailer concludes, anticipation reaches fever pitch. ‘Manorathangal’ is not just a series; it's a celebration of Malayalam cinema, a tribute to MT Vasudevan Nair's literary genius, and a promise of a cinematic journey unlike any other.
‘Manorathangal’ premieres on ZEE5 on August 15.