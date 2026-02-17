‘Maragadha Mani 2’ fantasy comedy blockbuster returns!

Actor Karthi, Arya, and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu kick-start the shoot with their presence. Following the remarkable success of ‘Maragadha Mani’ (2017), a fantasy comedy that carved a unique space in Tamil cinema with its magical premise and humor, the much-anticipated sequel ‘Maragadha Mani 2’ has officially commenced production.

Marking the auspicious occasion of Shivaratri, the film’s shooting began yesterday (February 16, 2026) with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Chennai. Actor Karthi sounded the clapboard, while actor Arya and director Venkat Prabhu ceremoniously called out, “Camera rolling, action,” adding to the celebratory spirit of the launch. Several prominent filmmakers associated with Axess Film Factory were also present to grace the occasion.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Manish Singhal, Durgaram Choudhary, Dev, and KV Durai under the banners of Passion Studios, Dangal TV, RDC Media, Axess Film Factory, and Good Show, the film is directed by ARK Saravan, who earlier helmed the blockbuster ‘Maragadha Mani’.

‘Maragadha Mani 2’ features an ensemble cast including Aadhi, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nikkii Galrani Pinisetty, Munishkanth, Anandaraj, Danie, Arunraja Kamaraj, and Muruganandam in pivotal roles.

The technical team comprises Dhibu Ninan Thomas (music), PV Shankar (cinematography), NK Rahul (art), Thirumalai Rajan R (editing), Rajesh Kannan (dialogues), and PC Stunts (action).

With expectations soaring since its announcement, ‘Maragadha Mani 2’ promises bigger laughs, grander magic, and an even more thrilling cinematic experience. The film’s shoot will continue without interruption, and more exciting updates about the project will be revealed soon.