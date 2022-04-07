Martyred Kashmiri Army officer Lt Ummer Fayaz's life to be depicted on film

'Undaunted: Lt Ummer Fayaz of Kashmir', the book by Bhaavna Arora, which chronicles the life of Kashmiri Army officer Lt Ummer Fayaz, will be adapted for the big screen. Fayaz set an example for fellow Kashmiris to break the cycle of violence with his shortlived tenure in the Army. Brutally murdered by armed militants, his death shook the entire nation.

Commenting on the development, Bhaavna said, "'Undaunted' is one of those books that is really close to my heart. I could not have thought of anyone better than Jay Shewakramani to back the cinematic adaptation of the same. He is as versatile as a producer as I am as an author. I am really looking forward to watching Lt Ummer Fayaz come alive on screen!"

The rights for the screen adaptation of the yet-to-be-titled film have been bagged by producer Jay Shewakramani, who has produced films like, 'Jawaani Jaaneman', and is currently producing 'Freddy' starring Kartik Aaryan.

While talking about the project, Jay Shewakramani, who will be producing the film under the banner of Northern Lights Films, said, "The moment I read 'Undaunted', I knew I had to adapt it for the big screen. The journey of hero Lt Ummer Fayaz is so inspiring that everyone needs to hear it and experience it. I am more than excited and proud to start working on Bhaavna Arora's book."

Apart from this, Jay Shewakramani is gearing up for another book adaptation, 'Devotion Of Suspect X', starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.