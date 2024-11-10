Maruti Unveils first look of ‘Drinker Sai’

The much-anticipated film Drinker Sai, starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles, has officially been unveiled by renowned director Maruthi. The film, carrying the intriguing tagline "Brand of Bad Boys," is produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and BasavarajuLaharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemasa and Smart Screen Entertainments.

Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, Drinker Sai is inspired by real-life events and promises a unique blend of drama and action. During the launch, Maruthi praised the film's first look and title, calling it "interesting" and extended his best wishes to the entire team. The film is set for a theatrical release soon.

The cast of Drinker Sai includes a mix of established and emerging talents such as Posani Krishna Murali, Srikanth Iyengar, Sameer, SS Kanchi, Bhadram, Kirrak Seetha, Ritu Chowdhury, and Fun Bucket Rajesh, among others.

With a star-studded ensemble and a strong technical team, Drinker Sai is poised to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and engaging presentation. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release, as the team ramps up promotional activities in the coming weeks.