Marvel Movie ‘Thunderbolts’ Coming to Streaming on July 1

The Marvel movie called Thunderbolts will be available to watch at home starting July 1. You can watch it on the internet using Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. This means you don’t have to go to the movie theater to see it anymore.

The movie first came out in movie theaters on May 2. It tells the story of some heroes who are not always good. They have a very hard and important job to do. A lady named Valentina leads them and helps them with their mission. The movie has famous actors like Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh playing some of the heroes.

The movie has lots of action and some serious parts where the heroes face big problems. Some people liked the movie a lot, but some people did not like it as much. When it was in theaters, it did not make a lot of money. Now, fans can watch the movie at home and decide what they think about it.