Marvel Studios Releases ‘Thunderbolts’ Trailer—India to Get the Film a Day Before the US

Marvel Studios’ first trailer for Thunderbolts has dropped and it’s clear this isn’t your typical superhero story. Instead of shiny costumes and noble heroes, we’re thrown into a darker world, where misfits and former villains take centre stage.

The trailer wastes no time setting the tone: fast-paced action, moody visuals, and a mission that seems nearly impossible. We see Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova stepping up as a key figure, alongside familiar faces like Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes and David Harbour’s Red Guardian. The chemistry among the cast already looks intense—a mix of tension, mistrust, and reluctant teamwork.

Director Jake Schreier seems to be leaning into a more grounded, gritty style, which feels fresh for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The music and visuals add to the suspense, and the trailer keeps things just mysterious enough to leave you wanting more.

Overall, the Thunderbolts trailer is exciting, dramatic, and filled with potential. It hints at high stakes, emotional twists, and action that feels raw and real. For fans of Marvel who are ready for something a bit different—this looks like one to watch on 1 May, 2025.


