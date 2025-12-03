Marvel unveils massive all-star lineup for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Avengers: Doomsday has officially become the most talked-about upcoming chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not only because of its ambitious scale but also due to the much-awaited return of Robert Downey Jr.—this time in a new avatar as Doctor Doom. At a special Disney event held in Italy, the studio revealed the film’s colossal principal cast, confirming the involvement of nearly every major superhero across current MCU storylines.

The ensemble brings together characters from the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Black Panther, Thunderbolts, New Avengers, and several original Avengers. Pedro Pascal (Mr Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) represent the Fantastic Four lineup. Joining them from Black Panther are Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Tenoch Huerta (Namor).

The Thunderbolts contingent includes Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Lewis Pullman (Sentry), David Harbour (Red Guardian), and Wyatt Russell (US Agent). Meanwhile, legendary actors Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Channing Tatum (Gambit), and Ian McKellen (Magneto) return to the screen from the X-Men universe.

Adding further star power are Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Danny Ramirez (Falcon), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), ensuring the film spans the entirety of the MCU.

With almost every major hero converging in one narrative, Avengers: Doomsday promises an unprecedented visual spectacle. The first teaser is expected to drop later this month, building anticipation for the film’s global release on 18 December 2026.