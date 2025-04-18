Marvel unveils retro vibe and star power in ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ trailer

Marvel Studios has officially unveiled the trailer, poster, and stills for its highly anticipated film Fantastic Four: First Steps, slated for a grand theatrical release on July 25, 2025. Marking a fresh take on Marvel’s First Family, the film introduces a retro-futuristic aesthetic rooted in the 1960s, promising a stylish and emotionally driven origin story.

The superhero quartet is led by Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The team must navigate their newfound powers while battling cosmic chaos and personal turmoil.

Their greatest threat? The planet-devouring god Galactus, portrayed by Ralph Ineson, and his mysterious Herald, the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner. The stakes are apocalyptic, but the emotional weight lies in the team's familial bond and their resilience in the face of overwhelming odds.

Directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, the film also features Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles in key roles. Executive producers include Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.

Fantastic Four: First Steps promises to blend nostalgic style, character-driven storytelling, and high-stakes action into a new chapter for the MCU. With its unique look and stellar cast, the film is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest cinematic events.