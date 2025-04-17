Marvel’s misfit squad takes centre stage as final Thunderbolts trailer lands ahead of 1 May release

The final trailer for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts has arrived, and it’s clear the age of the classic superhero is over. In their place stands a volatile crew of anti-heroes, bound not by virtue, but by circumstance — and perhaps, a shot at redemption. With the film set to release in India on 1 May, a day ahead of its global launch, the new trailer gives fans an intense, emotional look at the MCU’s most unconventional team yet.

The trailer opens with a grim observation from Geraldine Viswanathan’s character, Mel: “The Avengers feel like a myth now.” That sentiment sets the tone. With the original heroes either gone, retired, or missing, the world is left exposed — and that vacuum is what Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) aims to fill with her own handpicked task force.

But unlike the Avengers, the Thunderbolts are not united by ideals. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker, Ghost, and Taskmaster are all former soldiers, spies, or outcasts with bloodied pasts. In the trailer, Yelena makes no attempt to sugar-coat it: “We’re not heroes. We never were.” Her words are layered over chaotic action sequences and glimpses of a growing threat that may force these broken individuals to fight for something beyond survival.

At the heart of that threat is the Void, a mysterious and destructive entity that looms large but remains mostly hidden. Played by Lewis Pullman, the Void appears as a creeping darkness engulfing New York, a visual metaphor for the emotional and moral weight the Thunderbolts carry. It’s not just about saving the world — it’s about facing their own demons.

Familiar faces return with new depth. Red Guardian tries to connect with Yelena over their shared ties to Natasha Romanoff, while Bucky, now one of the last links to the original Avengers, grapples with what it means to fight on in a world that’s moved on. Even John Walker is shown in a moment of introspection, reading The Fall of a Hero — a nod to his complex past as the U.S. government’s failed attempt at a new Captain America.

Despite the heavy tone, the trailer doesn’t shy away from spectacle. Explosions, brutal hand-to-hand combat, and team confrontations promise high-stakes action. But beneath all the bombast lies the film’s core question: can a team built on compromise and controversy become something more?

Directed by Jake Schreier (Beef, Paper Towns) and produced by Kevin Feige, Thunderbolts looks set to explore a darker, more grounded corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across India on 1 May, the film aims to challenge our idea of what makes someone a hero — and whether redemption is ever truly out of reach.