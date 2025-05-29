'Mass Jathara' Set for Grand Ganesh Chaturthi Release

The much-awaited film 'Mass Jathara' is officially set to release on August 27th, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi weekend, promising a celebration of full-on entertainment! With vintage vibes and a pakka commercial setup, this film is poised to deliver a mass festival experience in theatres. Every piece of content released so far has struck the perfect entertainment note, building anticipation for a total blast.

The makers recently unveiled the first song, which received unanimous applause for its high-energy beats and infectious vibe. Sreeleela stars as the female lead, and every time the Ravi Teja – Sreeleela combo hits the screens, fireworks at the box office are guaranteed.

Chart-topping and crowd-favorite music director Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the soundtrack, striking the perfect chord yet again with the mass audience.

Director Bhanu Bhogavarapu is crafting every detail with a perfect setup and has successfully hooked audiences and fans by showcasing the energetic avatar we’re all excited to see Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in. Cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna has so far delivered vibrant commercial vibes through his visuals. And with National Award winner Navin Nooli on the edit, you can expect precision and punch—his experience always adds that extra edge, making this the perfect festival film!

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the prestigious banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios—names that need no introduction as they're riding high on a streak of blockbusters. This time, they are all set to quench fans’ thirst with a film that’s going to create massive euphoria this festive season.