‘Mechanic Rocky’ first-gear hints a central love triangle

Vishwak Sen is all set to entertain audiences in the much-anticipated film "Mechanic Rocky," a mass action-comedy directed by newcomer Ravi Teja Mullapudi and produced by Ram Talluri of SRT Entertainments. The film's first glimpse, titled "First Gear," has been unveiled, introducing key characters and hinting at a central love triangle featuring Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Shraddha Srinath.

In the teaser, Vishwak Sen impresses as Mechanic Rocky, showcasing a rugged look and intense demeanor. His striking dialogueand the powerful background lineadd depth to his character and build excitement for the film.

Meenakshi Chaudhary shines in ethnic attire, while Shraddha Srinath plays a sophisticated urban woman. The teaser also includes a humorous L Board sequence and brief yet impactful appearances by Sunil, Naresh, and Roadies Raghu Ram.

Director Ravi TejaMullapudi has crafted a film rich in entertainment and dynamic action. The impressive cinematography by Manojh Katasani and the funky background score by Jakes Bejoy enhance the film's appeal. The high-quality production design further elevates the movie's presentation.

Anwar Ali handles the editing, and Kranthi Priyam is the production designer, with Satyam Rajesh and Vidya Sagar J as executive producers. "Mechanic Rocky" is set to hit cinemas on October 31st, just in time for Diwali, promising a festive treat for moviegoers.







