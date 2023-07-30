Meenakshi Chaudhary: The present happening actress in Tollywood

Live
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s debut film, “Ichata Vahanamulu Nilaparadu” with Sushanth went unnoticed. But the young heroine did not lose hope and hung around in Telugu cinema. She got her first break with Ravi Teja’s“Khiladi” even though the film was a flop.
Later, she bagged Adivi Sesh’s “HIT 2” which was a big hit at the box office. Meenakshi’s natural looks and endearing performance in “HIT 2” made Mahesh Babu make note of her as he gave Meenakshi the biggest film of her career in the form of Trivikram’s“Guntur Kaaram.”
The moment Meenakshi signed “Guntur Kaaram,” offers started flowing for her. She has now signed “Matka” opposite Varun Tej as the film will be directed by “Palasa” fame Karuna Kumar.
As per sources, not only the above said films, Meenakshi is also in talks for three other medium-range films. One of them is with a popular hero and if she bags these projects, there will be no looking back for her.
Sreeleela is the other heroine in Telugu who has the most line up of films. After her, Meenakshi is busy signing films back to back. We need to see how this young beauty handles her career from here on.