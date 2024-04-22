Meet Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, watch teaser

The upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has dropped a short but impactful teaser featuring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, and it's got everyone buzzing with excitement. This 21-second snippet, cleverly released after an Indian Premier League match, left viewers with more questions than answers, particularly about Bachchan's mysterious character.

The clip starts with Bachchan in a dark cave, praying. A kid's voice asks him questions about never dying and who he really is. Then, in his deep voice, Bachchan reveals a big secret: he's Ashwatthama, son of Guru Drona, from a famous old Indian story.



This is the first time we see Bachchan's character clearly. Before, there was only a confusing picture showing a dark figure, probably Bachchan. He shared the clip online without even saying anything, showing how excited he is about the movie.



‘Kalki 2898 AD’ takes place way in the future, in the year 2898. The director is Nag Ashwin, who won an award for his movie about a real person's life in 2018. The lead actors are Prabhas, a big star in South India, and Deepika Padukone, a famous Bollywood actress. This is their first movie together. Bachchan actually worked with Deepika before, in a movie called Piku in 2015.



This sci-fi movie will be released in three languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. With a big cast, a talented director, and a cool story that mixes the future with an old Indian myth, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ promises to be an exciting adventure with lots of action!

