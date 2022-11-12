Meet Cute Teaser: Deepthi Ghanta Showcased A Glimpse Of Love VS Heartbreak Drama

Tollywood's ace actor Nani recently turned into a producer and is bankrolling Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 movie under his home banner 'Wall Poster Cinema'. Through this production house, he is also bankrolled his sister Deepthi Ghanta's debut directorial 'Meet Cute'. This movie is a concoction of 5 stories and will showcase the drama of Love VS Heartbreak. As promised, the makers unveiled the teaser today on social media and made the netizens witness another interesting drama.



Nani and Deepthi Ghanta shared the Meet Cute teaser on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, Deepthi also wrote, "A peek into the world of #MeetCute ! https://youtu.be/4xa0CScKjjk @NameisNani @SonyLIV @tprashantii @i_amak @VarshaBollamma @iRuhaniSharma @aakanksha_s30 @Rohinimolleti @iam_shiva9696 @adah_sharma @PoonachaSancho @TheSunainaa @padmasoorya @lightsmith83 @VijaiBulganin @Garrybh88".

The teaser starts off with showing Varsha's meeting with a young guy whom she wishes to marry. Then slowly the glimpse of Ruhani and Satya Raj's meeting in a bank. Then Akansha and Rohini are seen sharing a room and then Adah Sharma meets Shiva and share their personals. Even a couple of other happy glimpses of Adah Sharma, Pooncha, Sunaina and Padma Soorya are witnessed. But the second half is totally concentrated on the emotional part. So, we need to wait and watch to witness the connection between these common people a to know their stories.

Nani also shared the teaser and wrote, "You meeting these characters in these 5 stories will be the best Meet Cute moment this year".

This movie is being helmed by Deepthi Ghanta and is produced by his brother Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. It has an ensemble cast of Rohini Molleti, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya and Raja.

Meet Cute will stream directly on Sony LIVand the release date will be announced soon!