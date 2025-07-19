‘Mega 157’ onset picture gets leaked; makers react strongly

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film with director Anil Ravipudi, tentatively titled Mega 157, is already riding high on fan anticipation. With lady superstar Nayanthara joining as the female lead, the buzz surrounding the project has doubled. Currently being shot in Kerala, the team recently commenced its third schedule with full energy — but not without an unexpected hiccup.

A video captured by an onlooker has gone viral on social media, showing Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara shooting a romantic number dressed in traditional attire. The footage, clearly recorded without consent, quickly spread across multiple platforms, much to the dismay of the production team.

The makers — Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments — issued a firm statement expressing their disappointment over the unauthorized leak. They called it a breach of trust and an infringement of intellectual property. The production houses appealed to fans and the public to refrain from circulating such content, warning that further violations could result in legal action under anti-piracy and copyright laws.

“This act not only disrespects the hard work of the entire team but also spoils the excitement and surprise we have in store for the audience,” the official statement noted.

Despite the leak, production is moving swiftly, and the makers are committed to delivering a high-octane mass entertainer. Mega 157 is aiming for a grand theatrical release during Sankranthi 2026.

The incident has reignited the conversation around on-set security, with many suggesting that stricter measures are essential to avoid similar breaches in the future.