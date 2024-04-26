Mega brother’s mother Anjana Devi unveils promising teaser of RK Sagar’s ‘The 100’

Renowned for his iconic role in the acclaimed TV series Mogali Rekulu, RK Sagar is all set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film, The 100. Penned and directed by Raghav Omkar Sasidhar, the movie has already sparked significant anticipation within the film fraternity and among eager fans.

Friday marked a significant milestone as the teaser for The 100 was launched by none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi’s mother, Anjana Devi. The teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse into the narrative, opening with IPS Officer Vikranth facing an inquiry by the Human Rights Commission for his alleged involvement in a series of mass murders targeting notorious criminals on the city’s outskirts. Unfazed by media scrutiny or bureaucratic pressure, the protagonist remains resolute in his unconventional methods of combating crime, undeterred by potential consequences.









Portrayed with compelling intensity by RK Sagar, the teaser masterfully captures the audacious demeanor of the principled IPS Officer, underscoring the film's promise of riveting action and intrigue. Misha Narang headlines as the female lead, with Dhanya Balakrishna essaying a pivotal role.









Behind the scenes, the film boasts a stellar crew, with Shyam K Naidu handling cinematography and Harshavardhan Rameshwar composing the musical score. Editing is helmed by Amar Reddy Kudumula, while Chinna contributes as the production designer.

Produced jointly by Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu, and J Tharak Ram under the banners of KRIA Film Corp and Dhamma Productions, The 100 is poised to make a grand debut in cinemas, promising audiences an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.