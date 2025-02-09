  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Mega cousins sweat it out at gym; goes viral

Mega cousins sweat it out at gym; goes viral
x
Highlights

The Mega family heroes are fully immersed in their respective projects, with Ram Charan actively working on RC 16, Varun Tej prepping for his film...

The Mega family heroes are fully immersed in their respective projects, with Ram Charan actively working on RC 16, Varun Tej prepping for his film with Merlapaka Gandhi, and Sai Durga Tej busy shooting for Sambarala Yeti Gattu. Amid their packed schedules, the trio still finds time to maintain their fitness, as evidenced by a recent gym session that has sent fans into a frenzy.

On Sunday, Sai Tej took to Instagram to share an intense workout picture featuring himself, Ram Charan, and Varun Tej. Captioning the post, “We don’t rest… we reload together!!!”, he gave fans a sneak peek into their rigorous fitness regime. Also spotted in the picture was renowned fitness trainer Rakesh R. Uddiyar, who has been instrumental in shaping the physiques of the Mega heroes.

The post quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and enthusiastic comments from fans celebrating the camaraderie of the star cousins. Their dedication to fitness, despite their hectic professional commitments, has only added to their admiration among fans. With exciting films lined up for all three actors, their commitment to both their craft and physical well-being continues to inspire.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick