Mega cousins sweat it out at gym; goes viral

The Mega family heroes are fully immersed in their respective projects, with Ram Charan actively working on RC 16, Varun Tej prepping for his film with Merlapaka Gandhi, and Sai Durga Tej busy shooting for Sambarala Yeti Gattu. Amid their packed schedules, the trio still finds time to maintain their fitness, as evidenced by a recent gym session that has sent fans into a frenzy.

On Sunday, Sai Tej took to Instagram to share an intense workout picture featuring himself, Ram Charan, and Varun Tej. Captioning the post, “We don’t rest… we reload together!!!”, he gave fans a sneak peek into their rigorous fitness regime. Also spotted in the picture was renowned fitness trainer Rakesh R. Uddiyar, who has been instrumental in shaping the physiques of the Mega heroes.

The post quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and enthusiastic comments from fans celebrating the camaraderie of the star cousins. Their dedication to fitness, despite their hectic professional commitments, has only added to their admiration among fans. With exciting films lined up for all three actors, their commitment to both their craft and physical well-being continues to inspire.