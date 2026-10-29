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Megastar Chiranjeevi Is All Set To Host A Talk Show ‘Mega Verse’ On Netflix
In Short
We have already witnessed Nandamuri Balakrishna and King Nagarjuna hosting Unstoppable and Bigg Boss Telugu reality shows on the small screens. And now, it’s the turn of our dear Megastar Chiranjeevi.
We have already witnessed Nandamuri Balakrishna and King Nagarjuna hosting Unstoppable and Bigg Boss Telugu reality shows on the small screens. And now, it’s the turn of our dear Megastar Chiranjeevi. Earlier he also hosted MAA TV’s Meelo Evaru Koteswarulu and entertained his fans. But then that reality show was confined to only single season. But this time, he teamed up with Netflix for the ‘Mega Verse’ talk show. Even the makers confirmed this big news on social media and delighted the fans by dropping the announcement poster.
This post reads, “Mass ki grammar, style ki definition. Megastar is here. Watch Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse, coming soon, Only on Netflix. #MegaverseOnNetflix”.
The streaming date of this most-awaited talk show will be unveiled soon! Well, speaking about Chiru’s work front, he will next be seen in Bobby Kolli’s Kaka which is scheduled to hit the theatres on 13th January, 2027 on the occasion of the Pongal festival.
Going with the details of the Kaka movie, earlier on the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday, they unveiled the title glimpse and introduced Chiru as Supervisor Satyam who works at an aquaculture company, leading a quiet working-class life. But this classy lifestyle is just from 9 AM to 5 PM.
Thereafter, he turns into Kaka to take a toll on his enemies. The makers also highlighted his love towards his daughter Ammulu through this glimpse and raised expectations on this movie. Anaswara Rajan will be seen as Ammulu Papa in this movie who will be seen pursuing medicine!
Kaka is being helmed by Bobby Kolli and produced under the KVN Productions banner. Along with Chiru, this movie has an ensemble cast of Sunil, Anaswara Rajan, Priyamani and Anurag Kashyap.
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