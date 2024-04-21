Megastar Chiranjeevi unveils ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’ teaser

Padma Vibushan Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the unveiling of the teaser for the upcoming film "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam," starring the talented Kartikeya Gummakonda, under the banner of UV Concepts and presented by the renowned production house UV Creations. The teaser launch took place on the set of the Vishwambhara movie, adding to the excitement surrounding the film's release.

Expressing his admiration for the title and teaser, Megastar Chiranjeevi extended his best wishes for the success of "BhajeVaayuVegam." He commended Kartikeya's dedication to his craft, referring to him as both a fan and a younger brother. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of encouraging young, talented directors like Prashanth Reddy Chandrapu, the director of the film, who bring fresh concepts to Tollywood.

From the teaser, it is evident that "BhajeVaayuVegam" promises an engaging narrative, featuring elements of suspense, action, and heartfelt emotions, particularly focusing on the relationship between a father and son. The teaser hints at a gripping storyline involving a manhunt for the prime suspect in a murder case, intertwined with emotional sequences depicting Kartikeya's character's bond with his father.

Rahul Tyson, known for his role in "Happy Days," is set to play a pivotal role in the film, adding depth to the narrative. The teaser showcases high-octane action sequences and impressive production values, highlighting Kartikeya's energetic performance and the film's commercial appeal.

As "BhajeVaayuVegam" gears up for its theatrical release, anticipation among fans continues to build. With its compelling storyline and strong performances, the film is poised to captivate audiences and make a significant impact upon its release.



