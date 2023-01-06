Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Trailer Launch Date Is Locked…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja are all set to entertain the audience with a complete mass movie 'Waltair Veerayya' for this Pongal festival. As the release date is nearing, the netizens are eagerly awaiting for the trailer. So, to treat them with the best promising glimpse of the movie, the makers decided to launch the trailer on 7th December, 2023 i.e tomorrow. They shared a new poster of Chiru and dropped this great news on social media.



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Time to experience a sample of the MEGA MASS Poonakaalu #WaltairVeerayyaTrailer out on 7th Jan & GRAND PRE-RELEASE EVENT on 8th Jan #WaltairVeerayya from Jan 13 Megastar".

In the poster, Chiranjeevi owned a complete intense look holding a sword and is seen walking amid the backdrop of a Jatara. He looked amazing sporting in a striped colourful shirt and denim jacket.

The trailer will be launched tomorrow and the pre-release event will be held on 8th January, 2023. Even the earlier released "Poonakalu Loading…" lyrical video is just outstanding and the two ace actors just rocked the dance floors with their amazing performances!

Casting Details Of Waltair Veerayya:

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

This Bobby Kolli directorial is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.